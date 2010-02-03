Check Out January's Domestic Motor Vehicle Sales Numbers Right Here

Alright, without further adieu, here are the numbers for various manufacturers for U.S. sales during January:



-Volkswagen reports January sales increased 41.4% to 18,019 total units.

–Chrysler Group reports January U.S. sales down 8%.

-General Motors reports January total sales up 14% to 149,825. GM car sales up 35.1% in January to 59,363.

-Toyota Motor reports January U.S. sales down 8.7% to 98,796.

The Toyota Division posted January sales of 83,279 units, a decrease of 12% over the same period last year. On January 26, Toyota suspended sales of the eight models involved in the accelerator pedal recall, impacting the Division’s January sales. The eight models represented more than 60% of Toyota inventory. The Lexus Division reported January sales of 15,517 units, an increase of 14.2% over the year-ago month.

-Honda reports January U.S. sales up 2.9% to 67,549

-Daimler U.S. Jan. sales rise 26.4% to 15,436 units.

-Nissan reports January U.S. sales up 16.1% to 65,572Nissan Division sales rose 19.4% for the month, while sales of Infiniti vehicles were 5.7% lower than a year before.

-Ford reports January sales up 24.6% to 116,534. Ford January truck sales up 15.3% to 71,356.

-Mercedes-Benz US reports January sales up 45.3% to 15,158.

-Kia U.S. January sales up 0.1% to 22,123 units.

Updated as the numbers come in…

Data via The Fly On The Wall and Marketwatch



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.