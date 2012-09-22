Check Out James Holmes' Crazy New Mug Shot

On Thursday, Business Insider reported James Holmes showed up in court without his trademark bright- orange hair.



And now we have proof.

New York Magazine posted “The Dark Knight Rises” shooting suspect’s newest mug shot, in which he has brown hair that has been shaved into a buzz cut and a rather worrisome expression.

Photo: via New York Magazine

DON’T MISS: Ex-Death Row Inmate Says How He Really Feels About The Death Penalty >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.