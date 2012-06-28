Check Out Huge Photos Of Google's Brand New Nexus Tablet

Google has unveiled the Nexus 7, a 7-inch tablet that’s more like a Kindle Fire than an iPad.



Google has tried several times to enter the tablet market by providing manufacturers with Android software as a competitor to the iPad.

Now it’s building its own tablet with Asus to enter the tablet market on its own, taking a swipe at Amazon’s 7-inch Kindle Fire.

The tablet costs $199, and you can buy it now. The tablets will start shipping in July.

