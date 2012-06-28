Check Out Huge Photos Of Google's Brand New Nexus Tablet

Matt Lynley
google nexus 7

Google has unveiled the Nexus 7, a 7-inch tablet that’s more like a Kindle Fire than an iPad.

Google has tried several times to enter the tablet market by providing manufacturers with Android software as a competitor to the iPad.

Now it’s building its own tablet with Asus to enter the tablet market on its own, taking a swipe at Amazon’s 7-inch Kindle Fire.

The tablet costs $199, and you can buy it now. The tablets will start shipping in July.

There's a volume rocker and a power button on the side of the tablet.

Here's the full back of the Nexus 7. You can tell it's an Asus-built tablet.

Here's the main launch page for the Nexus 7. It looks a lot like existing versions of Android.

It's a 7-inch tablet, so it's easier to hold in one hand than an iPad.

The tablet looks extremely thin — closer to the iPad than the Kindle Fire.

Here's a better look at how thin the device is.

The sides taper off like the iPad, which gives it a better feel in your hands.

You can view videos...

...play games...

...read magazines...

...and read books that you've purchased from the Google Play store.

It's still an Android device, so all those features will be there — including maps.

It features a 12-core graphics processing unit and runs intense games much more smoothly than other Android tablets.

The screen has a 1280 by 800 pixel resolution display — about 25 per cent better than the Kindle Fire's 1024 by 600 pixel resolution.

It's shipping now for $199 for 8 gigabytes of storage, or $249 for 16 gigabytes of storage.

Like the design of that tablet?

