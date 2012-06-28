Check Out Huge Photos Of Google's Brand New Nexus Tablet

Google has unveiled the Nexus 7, a 7-inch tablet that’s more like a Kindle Fire than an iPad.
Google has tried several times to enter the tablet market by providing manufacturers with Android software as a competitor to the iPad.
Now it’s building its own tablet with Asus to enter the tablet market on its own, taking a swipe at Amazon’s 7-inch Kindle Fire.
The tablet costs $199, and you can buy it now. The tablets will start shipping in July.
It features a 12-core graphics processing unit and runs intense games much more smoothly than other Android tablets.
The screen has a 1280 by 800 pixel resolution display — about 25 per cent better than the Kindle Fire's 1024 by 600 pixel resolution.
