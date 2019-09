A great map from the Wikipedians, showing the Libyan territory controlled by Qaddafi, and that controlled by the revolutionaries.



Look at Tripoli, and how isolated it is, and you can see why Qaddafi is resorting to extreme brutality to hold onto it.

Photo: Wikipedia

