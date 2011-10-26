Take A Look At How Good The iPhone 4S Camera Is Compared To Older iPhones, And High End Cameras

Lisa Bettany
A photo comparisons from all iPhone version cameras (First generation iPhone, iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, the new iPhone 4S), a point & shoot camera, the Canon S95 ($500), and a professional dSLR, the Canon 5DMKII ($4000+) in two situations: 1. A macro setting to test detail and quality of the cameras;
2. A backlit skyline shot.

The iPhone 4S is dramatically clearer and sharper than previous iPhone versions. Using separate focus and exposure in Camera+ on the iPhone 4 & 4S significantly helped create a more balanced exposure. While it’s not nearing the same quality as a professional level dSLR, it is comparable to a top of the line compact camera and even outshines it in some ways.This post originally appeared on Camera+. Follow the author on Twitter.

Original iPhone

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 4

iPhone 4S

Canon S95

Canon 5DMKII + 100mm f/2.8

Original iPhone

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 4

iPhone 4S

Canon S95

Canon 5DMKII + 24-70mm f/2.8

