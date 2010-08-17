How To Breathe Life Back Into A Dying Company, And Win "Corporate Executive Of The Year" While You're At It

Photo: Flickr via Robert Thomson

More than $560 million of debt. A 30 per cent dip in revenue. Dwindling market share. Those are the kind of figures that indicate a failing company.Fast forward six years, and that same company is prospering. It’s on pace to achieve its highest revenue ever, its marketshare is swinging upward, and its debt is 25 per cent of what it once was. How’s that for a turnaround?

Good enough to earn Paul Block, CEO of Merisant, the company that manufactures Equal sweetener and experienced this turnaround, the 2010 Global M&A Network Atlas Award for “Corporate Executive of the Year.”

Block is quick to remind you that despite rampant speculation, internet rumour, and even scientific studies to the contrary, aspartame, the main ingredient in Equal sweetener, is perfectly safe for consumption. The FDA first approved it in 1981. It’s re-investigated the sweetener more than five times since, and found no reason to deem it unsafe. Still, consumers remain hesitant.

As a result, Block, 53, faced several challenges when he took the reigns as chief executive of Merisant in 2004. The company’s finances were in horrific shape during what should have been a period of growth for the company: health-conscious consumers were growing wary of high fructose corn syrup and sugar.

Yet instead of choosing aspartame, consumers turned to sucralose and saccharine based sweeteners, Splenda and Sweet’N Low in the U.S., for their sugar fix. Meanwhile, Equal needed a financial fix. Block started by cutting costs.

“We had to stop the massive bleeding,” Block told us. “We weren’t going to be able to really innovate and invent and move forward unless we stabilised the company.”

Rounds of layoffs, a reorganized distribution structure, and more analytical evaluations helped Block shave $30 million off the company’s expenditures. That’s no small feat for a company with annual revenues near $250 million.

Block used two imitable leadership principles to ensure that productivity didn’t diminish, even while manpower did. First, he didn’t let the grim realities of layoffs cloud the workplace atmosphere. He carefully explained the company’s financial situation and the likelihood of survival with the cuts and without them. (“Always, always, always communicate,” he advised. “I did it to the point where people were like, ‘please, stop communicating with me.'”) Then, he set a series of short-term goals for employees with cash incentives. They ranged from getting paperwork to the FDA for a new product before competitors could, to specific warehouse efficiency goals. “It really kept people excited, focused and energized throughout the process,” he said.

After conquering costs within, Block and his team began targeting competitors.

Under their command, Merisant sued the manufacturers of Splenda for a false advertising campaign he felt was badly undermining Equal’s sales potential.

Then Block went to some of Equal’s largest retailers, including Wal-Mart and Safeway, and encouraged them to make Equal their exclusive aspartame option by positioning the brand as an “everyday low price” product. Sales in those stores increased by about 25 per cent, and aspartame market share increased from about 50 per cent to near 80 per cent.With the company’s financial prospects no longer in shambles, Merisant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to relieve the debt structure. “The fact that we were going to have to file for bankruptcy was inevitable,” said Block. “Because the way the debt structure was set up in 2003 the company… misjudged how fast it was declining and how much effort was needed to stabilise and turn it around.” They filed in January 2009 and settled in December reducing the debt to less than $150 million, and Merisant’s annual cash interest expense by about 70 per cent.

Block set his sights beyond the aspartame market. With Splenda’s patent on sucralose expiring, Equal is introducing its own line of sucralose-based sweetener. In fact, Merisant has begun marketing Equal sweetener in blue packets for the traditional aspartame product, yellow for the sucralose product, and pink for the saccharine product—all under the Equal brand. “We told food service, ‘You don’t need Splenda, you don’t need Sweet’N Low. We’re going to give you a bundled package at a better price.'” Block said that testing this idea with consumers and retailers produced positive feedback.

Having stabilised and innovated, Merisant had one last step to complete Block’s plan for Equal’s comeback. He wanted to invent. recognising the trend towards natural products, Block invested in producing stevia, an all-natural, calorie-free sweetener, made from a plant commonly called “sweetleaf.” In late 2009 Equal partnered with Pepsi to launch Pure Via. It’s already gained a 20 per cent share of the natural sweetener market in the United States and it’s doing even better abroad.

In 2010, Block expects revenue to reach $300 million for the first time, and with a drastically reduced debt burden and growing returns on its stevia investment, Merisant isn’t just on stable footing. It should be extremely competitive moving forward.

So to earn “Corporate Executive of the Year” honours, you merely need to take a faltering company, stabilise it, innovate, and invent. Sound intimidating? Here are some lessons to take from Block.

For one, communication is key. He also believes the short-term goals he set for employees helped keep their focus away from the surrounding storms, and on the task at hand. It gives employees a sense of control.

CEOs, on the other hand, must be ready to navigate without much control.

“CEOs have to be comfortable not being in control, because so many things are going on that our of their control. So at that point what you can do is you can be thoughtful, you can be analytical and you can influence.” Don’t overmanange and try to take control where there’s none to be had. Don’t give up and undermanage. “Be calm, precise, thoughtful and be highly influential.”

Follow these steps and you’re well on your way to the 2011 award.

