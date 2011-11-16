You Won't Believe How Much LinkedIn's Insiders Will Make When They Cash Out Next Week

LinkedIn’s insiders are cashing out.
LinkedIn’s 6-month lockout period ends next week on November 21, which means the company’s insiders can sell their shares. Altogether, LinkedIn insiders will sell nearly 6.7 million shares.
The LinkedIn crew will snag more than $500 million. And most of them are only selling around 10 per cent of their shares.
We made that calculation at today’s closing price of $75.17. That could change before the company’s insiders are finally able to make the sale.
LinkedIn also plans to authorise another 1.3 million shares for sale to raise some additional funding.
Shares selling: 28,000
Percentage: 10%
Payout: $2.1 million
Shares selling: 39,500
Percentage: 10%
Payout: $3 million
Shares selling: 77,000
Percentage: 10%
Payout: $5.8 million
LinkedIn's senior vice president of products and user experience Dipchand Nishar will make $7.4 million
Shares selling: 94,500
Percentage: 10%
Payout: $7.1 million
Shares selling: 98,232
Percentage: 10%
Payout: $7.4 million
Shares selling: 118,480
Percentage: 7.5%
Payout: $8.9 million
Shares selling: 145,300
Percentage: 33%
Payout: $10.9 million
Shares selling: 372,917
Percentage: 10%
Payout: $28 million
Shares selling: 500,000
Percentage: 10%
Payout: $37.6 million
Shares selling: 1,404,798
Percentage: 10%
Payout: $105.6 million
Shares selling: 2,151,947
Percentage: 3.7%
Payout: $161.8 million
Shares selling: 3,705,318
Percentage: 100%
Payout: $278.5 million
