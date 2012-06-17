Check Out How Much Better John Paulson's 2010 Returns Were In Gold Than In Cash

Here’s a screen shot of hedge fund manager John Paulson’s 2010 returns across all of his funds.



His gains are all very good, but returns for the investors who invested in his gold-denominated fund, they’re really great. No surprise, really, but it’s interesting to see the difference investing in gold vs cash made in 2010.

Compare below. The full letter is available on Zerohedge.

Basically, what you’re looking at is the returns Paulson funds made if you invested in his cash-denominated funds (left) vs the returns in his gold-denominated funds.

Background: Paulson has a gold-only fund that invests in everything just like his other funds, but instead of making a $100 million investment, the investment is measured in gold.

