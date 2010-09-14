India Looks Seriously Bubblicious Right Now

Gregory White

Emerging markets are getting the lion’s share of investors attention right now, as they seek yield in countries they’ve likely never been to and may not have heard about 5 years ago.

Just take a look at the amount of money pouring into emerging markets, and note the massive valuation discrepancy in India.

From Societe Generale:

SocGen EM 913

Note the massive increase in the Sensex, or Bombay Stock Exchange, during that time period as well.

Sensex 913

