We're Still Trying To Wrap Our Heads Around How High LeBron James Jumped On This Dunk

LeBron James nearly hit his head on the rim on an alley-oop in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last night.



It was the type of casual display of superhuman athleticism that makes LeBron an exceptional figure in the history of the league.

He has a rumoured vertical leap of 40 inches or so (the average NBA player can jump 28 inches). LeBron is 6’8″ to begin with. So if you combine that with a vertical leap more than 40″, he should be able to kiss the rim, in theory.

That’s what he did here.

Look at the space underneath him:

Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesHe’s eye-to-eye with the rim:

REUTERS/Joe SkipperThe GIF:

@cjzero

