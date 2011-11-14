Cozy Dens Are Making A Comeback—Check Out Some Enviable Examples

Over the past few years, I’ve noticed that many of my clients are less interested in great rooms and huge family rooms, and they’re embracing the idea of the den again. Granted, I do a lot of remodeling of older homes with smaller rooms, so that may account for what I’m seeing.

The den is pretty much like a family room, except it’s smaller and compartmentalized — not open to a kitchen or other space. I grew up in an era of dens, and somewhere along the line the den turned into the family room or media room and got a lot bigger. I am thrilled to see their return, with or without a television. Here are some examples that fit into my nostalgic walk down memory lane and illustrate the den’s classic elements.



