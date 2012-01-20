Check Out How Bizarre It Would Look If Big Brands Changed To Regular Fonts

Brands spend millions every year to design and tweak logos. Almost every big brand uses a custom font, unlike many small businesses, who usually settle for the regular, easily available ones.



What would it look like if big-name brands changed their fancy fonts to regular ones? Would it have an impact on the value of the brand, and would it have the same effect on folks that view it?

Himanshu Khanna set out to answer these questions and start the discussion on his blog Pixelonomics. He replaced the fonts in logos with the regular fonts that correspond closest to the existing ones.

Turns out, some brands look pretty weird, while you can barely tell the difference on others. Ones with a lot of brand recognition already imbued in their font — like Coca-Cola — look absolutely terrible.

So what do you think? Would brands be better off with regular fonts, or not? Let us know in the comments.

