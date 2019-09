Samsung just unveiled a prototype of the world’s first bendable television live at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

It starts out as an 85-inch flat screen UHD TV, but then with the push of a button, it bends into a TV with a curved display.

Check it out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.