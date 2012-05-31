Check Out The Apps That Are Re-Imagining How We Interact With The World

Mary Meeker just gave a huge presentation about the current trends on the Internet at AllThingsD’s D10 conference.
Halfway through the presentation she showed attendees a gigantic list of the way people used to interact with the world — ranging from business meetings to diaries — and how technology has changed them.
It’s basically a compact list of some of the most innovative startups and pieces of technology available to the world right now.
There are tons of photo apps that are turning everyone into semi-professional photographers. Instagram is at the top of the list.
Personalities can publish themselves through the web, instead of having to find their way onto television.
You use your iPad to interact with your home entertainment — instead of just interacting super-actively or super-passively.
Bleacher Report and other crowd-sourced sports information sites are replacing traditional sports news outlets.
Food trucks are a surprising new revolution in the food industry. Permanent restaurants are becoming less and less prominent.
KickStarter is the new way to get projects off the ground, instead of traditional donation strategies.
Salesforce and other companies have new business collaborations suites that are removing the need for physical meetings.
Now the biggest problem with data is that there's too much of it — and we need efficient ways to sort it all.
Learning is democratized, too. Lectures for most subjects are available online through sites like Khan Academy.
