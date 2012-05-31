Check Out The Apps That Are Re-Imagining How We Interact With The World

Mary Meeker just gave a huge presentation about the current trends on the Internet at AllThingsD’s D10 conference.



Halfway through the presentation she showed attendees a gigantic list of the way people used to interact with the world — ranging from business meetings to diaries — and how technology has changed them.

It’s basically a compact list of some of the most innovative startups and pieces of technology available to the world right now.

