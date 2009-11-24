Check Out Hedge Funds' 50 favourite Stocks

Goldman Sachs (GS) is out with a new overview of the hedge fund industry, examining several aspects of what funds are doing.
For example, it notes that while hedge funds have generally “re-risked”, they also continue to diversify their holdings.
You can see here, for example, that the density of the average hedge fund’s top 10 holdings has been falling all year.
As for what they’re buying and holding, here’s a list of the “stocks that matter most” to hedge funds.
- Pfizer
- Bank of America
- Apple
- Microsoft
- JPM
- Citigroup
- Qualcomm
- Mastercard
- WMT
- Cisco
- Schering-Plough
- Yahoo
- Intel
- EMC
- Oracle
- XTO
- EBAY
- Pepsi
- IBM
- Wells Fargo
- Transocean
- Hewlett-Packard
- CVS-Caremark
- Visa
- Morgan Stanley
- Schlumberger
- Target
- Liberty Media
- Monstanto
- Thermo Fisher
- Conocophillips
- GE
- Procter & Gamble
- Anadarko
- Exxon
- Freeport-Mcmoran
- Research in Motion
- Ford
- Amgen
- McDonald’s
- Johnson & Johnson
- United Health
- Barrick Gold
- Apache
- Wellpoint
- Gilead
- Walgreen
- Teva
- Union Pacfic
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.