Check Out Hedge Funds' 50 favourite Stocks

Goldman Sachs (GS) is out with a new overview of the hedge fund industry, examining several aspects of what funds are doing.



For example, it notes that while hedge funds have generally “re-risked”, they also continue to diversify their holdings.

You can see here, for example, that the density of the average hedge fund’s top 10 holdings has been falling all year.

As for what they’re buying and holding, here’s a list of the “stocks that matter most” to hedge funds.

Pfizer

Bank of America

Apple

Microsoft

JPM

Citigroup

Google

Qualcomm

Mastercard

WMT

Cisco

Schering-Plough

Yahoo

Intel

EMC

Oracle

XTO

EBAY

Pepsi

IBM

Wells Fargo

Transocean

Hewlett-Packard

CVS-Caremark

Visa

Morgan Stanley

Schlumberger

Target

Liberty Media

Monstanto

Thermo Fisher

Conocophillips

GE

Procter & Gamble

Anadarko

Exxon

Freeport-Mcmoran

Research in Motion

Ford

Amgen

McDonald’s

Johnson & Johnson

United Health

Barrick Gold

Apache

Wellpoint

Gilead

Walgreen

Teva

Union Pacfic

