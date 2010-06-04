50 Awesome Logos For The New BP

Photo: Greenpeace

One of the world’s oldest oil companies is about to go through a major rebranding campaign, assuming it doesn’t get scooped up by Shell.The Anglo-Persian Oil Company was incorporated in 1909. It became the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company in 1935. It became the British Petroleum Company in 1954. Finally the company was renamed BP in 2001.



Greenpeace is running a competition to come up with a new logo for post-Deepwater BP.

With permission from Greenpeace, we’ve picked our top 50. Let us know your favourite.

