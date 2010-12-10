Check Out Google's Video On Everything That Happened In 2010

This is pretty cool. Google used their data on what people searched for to look at what happened in 2010, and they made a good “year in review” video. Everything from the European debt crisis to sports to the Rent Is Too Damn High Party.



Sure, it’s an ad, but it’s a pretty cool ad.

Watch:



