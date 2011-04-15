Watch Google's Super Elaborate Doodle Today *

Update: This Google Doodle, celebrating Charlie Chaplin’s birthday, is pretty elaborate, since it’s a big, professionally produced YouTube video.



The Doodle seems to be available everywheren, but earlier today it was only available on Google Turkey.

Here’s the video, which is pretty cool:

Today Google has a very elaborate “Doodle” — the funny logos Google sometimes puts on its homepage on special days — celebrating Charlie Chaplin. But only in Turkey.

If you go to google.com.tr you’ll see Google’s logo replaced by a long, professionally produced YouTube video hommage to Chaplin.

Why celebrate Chaplin only in Turkey?

We figure this is a good way to promote YouTube there. YouTube was banned in Turkey for two years until last October after videos deemed insulting of modern Turkey’s founder Mustapha Kemal Atatürk were posted there.

A humorous, non-political way to tweak the nose of Turkey’s rulers, perhaps? If so, very googley.

