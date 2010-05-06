Check Out Google's New Logo

Google updated its search results pages today, and it also updated its logo. Here’s the old one:



And here’s the new one:

As you can see, the new logo (bottom) has a more subtle drop shadow (good move), less 3D shading on the letters (also good move), and a warmer yellow for the second O (looks nice). It also doesn’t ship with a “TM” anymore.

We approve. (Via Fortune’s new Google 24/7 blog.)

