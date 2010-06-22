Check Out Google's New iPad Gmail Interface

Google continues to improve its Gmail interface for Apple’s iPad, even despite the growing distance between the two companies.



We suppose it’ll be valuable experience for Google’s own tablets, coming eventually, just as its early experience with the iPhone has no doubt helped it with Android. (Plus, it’s important to keep Gmail users happy and loyal no matter what platform they use.)

The latest tweak is the “compose” screen:

