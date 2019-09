Twitter cofounder Biz Stone just brought this to our attention: It’s appears to be the error page for Google Books, and is an obvious tribute to Twitter‘s “fail whale” error page.



See, everyone at Google secretly wants to work for Twitter!

Here’s the “whale fail.”

Photo: Google

And here’s the Twitter “fail whale” that started it all:

