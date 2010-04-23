Check Out Google Android Running On An iPhone

Here’s a pretty cool hack of an iPhone. A developer at Linux On iPhone put Google’s Android operating system on the iPhone. (Via Daring Fireball.)



It’s like running Windows on a Mac, except… smaller. The main idea would be to be able to run Android and its apps on an Apple device. And perhaps stuff like Adobe Flash, which will supposedly be available for Android, but will probably never be available for the iPhone.

There’s no way Apple will ever allow this legitimately, so if this is ever made into a process that a normal person can do, you’ll probably have to hack your iPhone to make it work. Like “jailbreak” hacks that allowed early iPhones to run apps, it probably won’t destroy your phone, but will add complexities (and possible headaches).



