Meet The 10 Richest People In Germany

With the Euro-crisis having its effect across the whole of the continent, Germany’s top 10 richest have nothing to do with the banking or financial sectors.The turbulent stock market means that there have been some big losers in the past year, but according to Manager Magazin, these 10 individuals/families have managed to maintain their wealth.
In fact, the top 100 richest Germans have managed to increase their fortunes by 6.5 per cent over the past 12 months. Not bad going considering the climate.
Worth: €6 billion ($8.2 billion)
How the money's made: Through the ownership and operation of private water, raw material and waste management company, Remondis.
SOURCE: Manager Magazin
Worth: €7 billion ($9.5 billion)
How the money's made: Through ownership of giant food company, Oetker.
SOURCE: Manager Magazin
Worth: €7 billion ($9.5 billion)
How the money's made: By the operation of mega-shipping company Germanischer Lloyd.
SOURCE: Manager Magazin
Worth: €7.2 billion ($9.8 billion)
How the money's made: Ownership and operation of Würth Elektronik.
SOURCE: Manager Magazin
Worth: €8 billion ($10.9 billion)
How the money's made: Through the operation of Reckitt Benckiser, the manufacturer of several popular household cleaning products. Also on the portfolio is perfume and cologne manufacturer Coty.
SOURCE: Manager Magazine
Worth: €8 billion ($10.9 billion)
How the money's made: She's the heiress to the BMW fortune. She inherited an substantial stake in the car manufacturer after her father's death and also a majority stake in chemicals company Altana.
SOURCE: Manager Magazine
Worth: €9 billion ($12.2 billion)
How the money's made: Through the ownership of private mail order company, Otto mail order.
SOURCE: Manager Magazin
Worth: €11.5 billion ($15.6 billion)
How the money's made: Through the running of supermarket titan Lidl and hypermarket chain Kaufland.
SOURCE: Manager Magazin
Worth: €16 billion ($21.8 billion)
How the money's made: Through ownership and operation of Aldi Nord, the supermarket chain.
SOURCE: Manager Magazin
Worth: €17.2 billion ($23.4 billion)
How the money's made: Through ownership and operation of the other side of the Aldi supermarket chain, Aldi Sud.
SOURCE: Manager Magazin
