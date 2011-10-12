Meet The 10 Richest People In Germany

Photo: AP

With the Euro-crisis having its effect across the whole of the continent, Germany’s top 10 richest have nothing to do with the banking or financial sectors.The turbulent stock market means that there have been some big losers in the past year, but according to Manager Magazin, these 10 individuals/families have managed to maintain their wealth.



In fact, the top 100 richest Germans have managed to increase their fortunes by 6.5 per cent over the past 12 months. Not bad going considering the climate.

