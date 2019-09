Famed New York VC Fred Wilson just posted a picture of his own personal iPad modification on his blog.



He went with the simple move of slapping velcro on the iPad and on his treadmill so he can scan the news while working out. Anybody else doing this?

Photo: A VC

