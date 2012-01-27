Check Out Frank Holmes' EPIC Presentation On The China Boom, And What It Means For Commodities

Simone Foxman
china india share gdp cropped chart enhanced 3

Photo: U.S. Global Investors

If you’re Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors, then there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic right now.In a presentation he gave over the weekend at Vancouver Investor Resource Conference, Holmes examined how emerging markets—in particular, China—are positioned for groundbreaking economic growth ahead, and how historical trends in commodities markets indicate that gold is on the up and up.

Forget developed market deleveraging; economic development and the “love cycle” will be the trends Holmes believe will drive global markets for years to come.

N.B. The first few slides are about Holmes’s investment fund.

But does Wall Street agree?

THIS IS WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO EMERGING MARKETS IN 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.