Check Out Foursquare's Huge Times Square Ad

Check out this massive light-up billboard ad for Foursquare and American Eagle Outfitters, shot in Times Square (via Mashable).



That’s something most tech startups don’t get, especially for free.

But isn’t American Eagle — the store whose billboard that is — supposed to be in the Shopkick camp? (A sort-of-rival mobile app.)

Looks like big retailers aren’t going to be loyal to any one of the mobile shopping/check-in apps, and will experiment to see what works best for them.

Makes sense, especially if they have no equity stake in the apps/companies they’re supporting.

Update: Foursquare bizdev exec Tristan Walker tells us that American Eagle has already been running nationwide Foursquare specials for a month an a half. So it’s definitely up for trying multiple mobile commerce/shopping app strategies.

See Also: Here’s How Shopkick Works — That New “Foursquare For Shopping” iPhone App

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.