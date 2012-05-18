FACEBOOK'S HACKER HEAVEN: This Is What A $100 Billion Company's Office Looks Like

Photo: Facebook
Facebook is finally going public. It’s going to be worth more than $100 billion.How did it get there?
Well, for starters, it attracted some of the best software engineers in Silicon Valley.
That starts with having a sweet office — and man, does Facebook have a sweet office.
Facebook put a bunch of photos of the office up on their website. You really have to see it for yourself.
There are two on-site cafeterias for Facebook employees. That's quite a bit fewer than Google, which has more than five.
Here's another one of the murals. This one was painted by Jet Martinez, one of the first artists in residence at Facebook.
There are chalkboard walls around the campus, too. You'll see random pop-up illustrations like this one.
