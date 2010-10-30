Check Out The Awesome Art In Facebook's Indian Office

Photo: Mahendra Palsule
TechMeme‘s Mahendra Palsule recently visited Facebook‘s offices in Hyderabad.As it turns out, the geeks who keep the social network running for all of South Asia are also pretty talented artists.
The office is “beautifully designed and decorated with paintings made by the employees themselves.” With permission, here are Palsule’s photos.
