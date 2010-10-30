Check Out The Awesome Art In Facebook's Indian Office

Nick Saint
Facebook India office

Photo: Mahendra Palsule

TechMeme‘s Mahendra Palsule recently visited Facebook‘s offices in Hyderabad.As it turns out, the geeks who keep the social network running for all of South Asia are also pretty talented artists.

The office is “beautifully designed and decorated with paintings made by the employees themselves.”  With permission, here are Palsule’s photos.

A recreation of Hyderabad's most famous monument, the Charminar

Facebook's mottoes brought to life, part I

Facebook's mottoes brought to life, part II

Facebook's mottoes brought to life, part III

Facebook's mottoes brought to life, part IV

This embodiment of ad dollars has a very long tail

The India office runs Facebook for many other countries

As always, snacks are essential

