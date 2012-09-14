Check Out Ebay's Grown-Up New Logo — Today's Ad Brief

Jim Edwards
EbayEbay’s new and old logos.

Ebay debuted a new logo, which looks a lot more grown up than its old cRaZy one.Campbell-Ewald has lost the $100 million US Post Office account.

Facebook could capture up to $1 billion in RTB ad dollars from its FBX ad exchange, Bloomberg reports.

Susan Blond Inc. announced several new client new signings, including: Actress Pamela Anderson, iLuminate, the non-profit organisation Hearing Health Foundation, Grooveshark, and fitness program and studios Lithe Method.

America is seeing 43,000 political campaign ads per day, according to Kantar.

USA Today went through a redesign.

Previously on Business Insider:

  • Christians Are Furious At This Dr. Pepper Evolution Ad On Facebook
  • No, You Cannot Contact LinkedIn By Phone
  • The Standard Hotel Is Selling Prints Of Its Disgusting New Ad Campaign For $2,000
  • Here’s The ‘Racist’ TV Commercial Bic Doesn’t Want You To See
  • Why Twitter’s Signup Process Is A Huge Drag On Its Ad Business

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.