Check Out Ebay's Grown-Up New Logo — Today's Ad Brief

Ebay’s new and old logos.

Ebay debuted a new logo, which looks a lot more grown up than its old cRaZy one.Campbell-Ewald has lost the $100 million US Post Office account.





Facebook could capture up to $1 billion in RTB ad dollars from its FBX ad exchange, Bloomberg reports.

Susan Blond Inc. announced several new client new signings, including: Actress Pamela Anderson, iLuminate, the non-profit organisation Hearing Health Foundation, Grooveshark, and fitness program and studios Lithe Method.

America is seeing 43,000 political campaign ads per day, according to Kantar.

USA Today went through a redesign.

