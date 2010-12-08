Check Out Dwyane Wade's New $10.6 Million Home

Photo: Miami New Times

Dwyane Wade just completed every college kid’s dream – he bought a bay front mansion in Miami just a couple blocks away from his best buddy, Chris Bosh.Wade’s new $10.65 million Mediterranean-style house is located on La Gorce Island and has six bedrooms, a tennis court which he intends to turn into a basketball court, a spectator cabana with a wet bar, a guest house, and an air-conditioned doghouse.



Wade looked at more than 50 homes before choosing his new residence, which he never even saw before purchasing. The home was originally listed for $17.9 million, but Wade got it for $7 million less than the asking price.

The Miami New Times has more pictures, but Wade’s real estate agent, Gloria Salom of Beachfront Realty, says that they are out of date and the exterior has been updated.

Maybe the air-conditioned dog house was a deal-sealer.

Check out the new $12.4 million house Michael Jordan bought last week >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.