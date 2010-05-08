Check Out Diddy's Epic Trailer... For His New Blog!

Diddy (aka Sean Combs, P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, Puffy, etc.) released a trailer previewing his new blog. You read that right – Diddy just made a blog trailer.



In reality, the trailer doesn’t actually preview Diddyblog. It’s a montage of movie scenes, sports highlights, and other random video. Epic music and Will Smith carry the trailer though.

Watch below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.