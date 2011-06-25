Check Out Hedge Fund Manager David Einhorn Making It To #18 In The World Series Of Poker In 2006

As the WSOP 2011 continues, here’s a vintage ESPN clip of hedge fund manager David Einhorn playing in the World Series of Poker in 2006.



Einhorn’s lucky sweatshirt, worn to the World Series of Poker so that he would “have good hands,” paid off: he came in 18th.

(The hands are his wife’s and 3 children’s.)

The first hand he’s holding in the video is a King and an Ace. He’s playing against Gold, who has a King and a 6. Then the dealer deals a 6, Einhorn folds, and Gold wins.

In the next hand, he’s up against Gold again. With a King and a Queen. Gold has a Queen and a 6.

Watch below to see what happens.

Wall Street’s best poker players >



