Check Out Cwora, The Hot Question And Answer Site

Tired of Quora, the hot question and answer site that can seem like a Silicon Valley echo chamber?



Try Cwora.

Cwora is like Quora, except… more.

Seriously though, Cwora is a hilarious one-page parody of Quora done by developer Tom Scott.

Started by former top execs at Facebook, Quora captured the attention of the Silicon Valley digerati with its beautiful design, and because it’s attracted that crowd, most of the answers there are really high quality, which sets it apart from most other Q&A sites, which can seem ridiculous and spammy. But plenty of people dislike Quora, thinking that it ever won’t take off beyond the echo chamber, or that if it does, that will inevitably drag down the quality and make it little different from the others.

Regardless of what you think of Quora (and we’re actually pretty bullish), Cwora is funny and well done.

Congrats, Tom.

