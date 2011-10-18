Watch People Standing Up To Rant At Occupy Wall Street

Photo: CNBC.com

Want to know what the protesters want and why they’re protesting Wall Street?CNBC.com has set up a “Speaker’s Corner” at Occupy Wall Street’s headquarters in Zuccotti Park in Manhattan’s Financial District.



Essentially it’s a live feed where anyone can step up on the podium and express why they’re at the demonstration, what their issues are and what they want to see changed.

Check it out here if you’re a Mac user. If you have a PC, you can watch it here.

