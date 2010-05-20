Check Out Clicker's Awesome HTML5 Web Video Dashboard

Clicker CEO Jim Lanzone is about to go on stage at Google’s I/O developer conference to show off a very cool new website: It’s Clicker.tv, an HTML5 dashboard version of Clicker, his TV Guide-for-web video site. (Lanzone gave us a sneak peek over breakfast last week.)

This gives you the “10-foot” lean-back interface that something like Boxee offers — ideal for the living room couch — without downloading or installing an app. And because it’s HTML5, the interface should work in any compatible browser, on an iPad, etc. (Though, of course, the amount of video that will work on an iPad is much smaller than a computer that supports the Flash plugin.)

Pretty neat — and exactly how we’ll be navigating Hulu from the couch from now on.

