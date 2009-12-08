Cash In On Asian Cash Cows With Citi's Top Dividend Stocks In Asia

Sick of ridiculously low yields on cash these days?American dividend yields not quite enough either.

Well here some of top Asian dividend stocks we picked from a Citi Investment Research list.

They’re interesting because they provide high yields, but also allow you to tap into established Asian cash cow businesses in telecom, real estate, and infrastructure.

They are also essentially bets on stronger Asian currencies and growing domestic demand in Asia. Thus long-term trends are very much in their favour

Cash In On Asian Cash Cows >>>

Everyone should due their own due diligence, but this is at least a starting point. Note that we provide links to each company’s website, just click on the ticker we show for each slide.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”tap-real-esate-with-suntec-reit-76-yield-1″

title=”Tap real esate with Suntec REIT — 7.6% Yield”

content=”Asian Property Exposure.

Ticker: SUNT.SI

2009 Dividend Yield — 8.8%

2010 Dividend Yield — 7.5%

Rolling 12-Month Yield — 7.6%

Citi Rating — Buy”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e03750000000000254011/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”or-collect-telecom-cash-flow-with-taiwan-mobile-77-yield-2″

title=”Or collect telecom cash flow with Taiwan Mobile — 7.7% yield”

content=”Taiwan Telecom Exposure.

Ticker: 3045.TW

2009 Dividend Yield — 5.5%

2010 Dividend Yield — 7.9%

Rolling 12-Month Yield — 7.7%

Citi Rating — Buy

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e041c0000000000818ddd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”then-theres-an-off-the-radar-cash-cow-with-globe-telecom-philippines-78-yield-3″

title=”Then there’s an off the radar cash cow with Globe Telecom Philippines — 7.8% Yield”

content=”Philippines Telecom Exposure.

Ticker: GLO.PS

2009 Dividend Yield — 7.6%

2010 Dividend Yield — 7.8%

Rolling 12-Month Yield — 7.8%

Citi Rating — Buy”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e05070000000000065cfc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”plus-a-sin-stock-via-british-american-tobacco-malaysia-78-yield-4″

title=”Plus a sin stock via British American Tobacco Malaysia — 7.8% Yield”

content=”Malaysian Tobacco Exposure.

Ticker: BATO.KL

2009 Dividend Yield — 7.6%

2010 Dividend Yield — 7.8%

Rolling 12-Month Yield — 7.8%

Citi Rating — Hold”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e058b00000000008c8048/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”theres-also-a-thai-cash-cow-in-ais-telecom-78-yield-5″

title=”There’s also a Thai cash cow in AIS Telecom — 7.8% Yield”

content=”Thailand Telecom Exposure.

Ticker: ADVA.BK

2009 Dividend Yield — 7.8%

2010 Dividend Yield — 7.8%

Rolling 12-Month Yield — 7.8%

Citi Rating — Hold”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e06150000000000e29548/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”more-property-potential-with-ascendas-india-reit-79-yield-6″

title=”More property potential with Ascendas India REIT — 7.9% Yield”

content=”Asian Property Exposure.

Ticker: AINT.SI

2009 Dividend Yield — 8.4%

2010 Dividend Yield — 7.4%

Rolling 12-Month Yield — 7.9%

Citi Rating — Hold”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e066600000000002d6162/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”or-another-reit-mapletree-logistics-trust-singapore-80-yield-7″

title=”Or another REIT… Mapletree Logistics Trust Singapore — 8.0% Yield”

content=”Asian Property Exposure.

Ticker: MAPL.SI

2009 Dividend Yield — 8.3%

2010 Dividend Yield — 8.0%

Rolling 12-Month Yield — 8.0%

Citi Rating — Buy”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e079400000000000bfb09/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”even-another-cash-cow-via-far-eastone-telecommunications-taiwan-80-yield-8″

title=”Even another cash cow via Far Eastone Telecommunications Taiwan — 8.0% Yield”

content=”Taiwan Telecom Exposure.

Ticker: 4904.TW

2009 Dividend Yield — 7.0%

2010 Dividend Yield — 8.0%

Rolling 12-Month Yield — 8.0%

Citi Rating — Hold”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e07de00000000009fcba5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”finally-an-interesting-infrastructure-play-via-hopewell-highway-infrastructure-hong-kong-81-yield-9″

title=”Finally an interesting infrastructure play via Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Hong Kong — 8.1% Yield”

content=”Asian Infrastructure Exposure.

Ticker: 0737.HK

2009 Dividend Yield — 7.6%

2010 Dividend Yield — 7.6%

Rolling 12-Month Yield — 8.1%

Citi Rating — Hold”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e084f00000000004dd7be/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-citi-list-we-selected-top-yields-with-buy-or-hold-citi-ratings-but-dropped-out-pakistani-stocks-10″

title=”The Citi List – We selected top yields with Buy or Hold Citi ratings, but dropped out Pakistani stocks.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e02b6000000000003e2df/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

