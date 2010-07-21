China Is Now Dangerously Dependent On Foreign Energy

China’s National Energy Administration may have disputed the latest International Energy Agency report which claimed China was now the world’s largest energy consumer, yet even by their own numbers Chinese commodity consumption is just monstrous.



Yes there’s an easy comparison with 2009, given the global slowdown which happened, but the surge in Chinese imports is still impressive, and in particular shows the growth of coal as a Chinese import. That’s because China became a net importer of coal as recently as Q2 2007. Until then China had been self-sufficient, yet it’s now looking like China is dependent on foreign sources for yet another major commodity.

