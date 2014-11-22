Check Out Cadillac's Awesome Massage Seats That Will Make Your Commute Bearable

The last thing anyone wants to do at the end of a long day is spend time slogging their way through traffic.

Cadillac is trying to make that experience just a little bit more pleasant by offering a driver’s seat with 22 available adjustments.

“Many Americans have the common misconception that massage is just a luxurious way to relax,” said National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork board chair Dr. Leena S. Guptha in a statement provided by Cadillac.

“The benefits of massage are actually wide-ranging, especially for those that work that monotonous daily grind behind a desk or the wheel of car.”

The massage functions work pneumatically and can knead and roll along a driver’s back. There is even an “anti-fatigue” function that massages the driver’s seat cushions — to keep them alert during his or her commute. T

he massage function can adjusted via Caddy’s infotainment screen, as well as through seat-mounted controls.

The adjustable massage seats are available on Cadillac’s 2015 XTS luxury sedan and Escalade SUV as an optional feature.

