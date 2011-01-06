Check Out Boeing's Swanky New High-Tech Interior

Check out that awesome lighting.

Photo: Jaunted

Back in November, FlyDubai became one of the world’s first airlines to get access to Boeing’s Sky Interior in some of their planes.Since then, there hasn’t been an option to check out the new plane insides here in the United States, until now.



Continental recently debuted the new interior in one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft, so passengers can now start enjoying some of the plane’s new features.

Don’t expect to be totally shocked when you enter through the boarding door, but you will notice little things here and there that will make your next trip feel a little more high tech. The Boeing Sky Interior features an all-new design for the overhead bins, and this makes this plane feel roomier while allowing even more junk to be shoved into the bins before takeoff.

In addition to the increased headroom and overhead bin space, there will also be LEDs around the cabin to create better ambiance. Anyone who has flown with Virgin America will already be familiar with the mood lighting feature, but this will definitely be a first for a more traditional carrier like Continental.

The only thing that won’t be new aboard these planes are the seats, as these are being borrowed for a little bit. Thanks to some sketchy seat issues, the new seating surfaces are on back order, so you can kind of think of this as an interim version of the Sky Interior.

Just hold off before trying to book a flight on this new bird, as before it enters service it’s heading to Orlando to score some fuel efficient winglets. After that it will hit the skies as part of the main fleet, so it might be a little tricky to find at first. Look for 737-800 aircraft when booking your ticket, and keep an eye out for its registration number. According to the aeroplane spotting experts over at Airliners.net it will be sporting tail number 529.

This post originally appeared on Jaunted and was used with permission.

