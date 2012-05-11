Bloomberg Businessweek's Awesome New Cover Manages To Be Creepy And Hot At The Same Time

Bloomberg Businessweek’s cover designs never cease to amaze.



Remember the pornographic cover of the United-Continental merger earlier this year? Of course you do!

The most recent issue’s design, which seems to be about the ramifications of the Chevron oil spill in Brazil, looks more like a high-fashion photoshoot than a business magazine.

It’s pretty wild, but not quite as wild as TIME Magazine’s most recent cover.

Check out below.

Photo: Flickr/ bizweekdesign

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.