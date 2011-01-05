Check Out Asus's Crazy New Android Tablets

Photo: Gizmodo
Is there a different way to design a tablet? If so, Asus is going to find it!Their new Android slabs are all special snowflakes—including the QWERTY keyboard-hiding, Tegra 2- and Android 3.0-equipped Eee Pad Slider.
There will be tablets aplenty at this year’s CES, and Asus’s strategy is basically trying a bunch of different stuff and seeing what sticks. Which is commendable, in a way!
They’ve got three Android tablets in their brood, the most intriguing of which is the Eee Pad Slider, a 10.1″ tablet that hides a QWERTY keyboard a la the Dell Inspiron Duo. It’ll run Android 3.0 Honeycomb and has an NVIDIA Tegra 2 processor.
And, crucially, it’s not gigantic! It’s only half an inch thick, about the same as an iPad, and weighs 2.2 pounds, a bit more than the iPad. It’s also got cameras on the front and back — 1.2MP and 5MP with auto focus, respectively — and a mini USB port, a mini HDMI port, and a Micro SD card reader.
They had a little trouble sliding this apart on stage, but it looks impressively thin considering its hidden keyboard.
The Eee Pad Transformer, another presto-changeo tablet, also has the full keyboard--though instead of sliding like the Sliders, this one is detachable. The tablet part hast he guts--a Tegra 2 processor, dual cameras (1.2MP and 5MP), and a 32GB SSD with 1GB of memory--though adding the keyboard doubles the battery life up to a reported 16 hours. This one, too, will have Android 3.0, though we'll see how well it pulls off the pad-mode/docked-mode balancing act.
The Eee Pad MeMO measures up at a is-it-a-phone-or-is-it-a-tablet 7 inches, it's got a Snapdragon processor, 1.2MP and 5MP front and back cameras, and can make calls and send texts with a Bluetooth MeMic accessory. It's been optimised for use with a capacitive stylus, and Asus is showing off apps that take advantage of things like handwriting and drawing.
