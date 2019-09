With Eliot Spitzer’s career on the up & up, the ex-prostitute who brought him down, Ashley Dupre, is hoping to head on the same trajectory.



She gave an interview to the NYPost about her plans, which include becoming an author, a wife, a mother, and a singer. What do you think about her new song?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.