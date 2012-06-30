Check Out Apple's Passive-Aggressive Way Of Dealing With Google In The App Store

Google finally released a version of its Chrome web browser for the iPhone yesterday.



But despite rocketing immediately to the number-one app on the App Store, Google’s Chrome app is nowhere to be found in Apple’s “new and noteworthy” section of the App Store.

It isn’t in the “what’s hot” section of the App Store, either.

Seriously, Apple?

(Hat tip to BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk, who caught this on Twitter.)

