Check Out Apple's Gorgeous New Store In China

Madeline Stone
Apple hangzhouCourtesy of Apple

Apple just had the most profitable quarter of any company in history.

China was a major part of the company’s success — according to recent estimates by UBS, China is quickly becoming one of the company’s largest markets for iPhones.

The company’s ultimate goal is to have 40 stores operating in China by the end of 2016, and to start they’re opening five locations in just five weeks.

Apple started its flurry of activity with the opening of its store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, this weekend. Situated over two large levels of retail space, the new Apple store is one of the biggest in Asia.

Excited fans turned out in droves to attend the opening of the new store on Saturday.

The store looks absolutely gorgeous.

The new store in Hangzhou is situated over two levels of retail space.

It's one of the largest Apple stores in Asia.

Inside you'll find the long tables and minimalist design we've come to expect in an Apple store.

Apple trademarked its store layout in 2013, so many of its retail locations look similar. This one has an enormous glass front that looks out on the streets of Hangzhou.

Merchandise is hung precisely on the walls.

A large glass staircase helps customers travel between floors.

You'll notice art from Apple's 'Start Something New' campaign hanging on the walls. As part of the campaign, Apple is featuring artwork created on iPhones and iPads in stores worldwide.

Read more about 'Start Something New' »

Excitement filled the air on the day of the store's opening this past weekend.

The crowd was massive.

An army of red-shirt-clad employees were ready to help customers.

Some fans had camped out in front of the store for days before it opened.

Many ended up sleeping on the ground.

But once the store opened, there were smiles all around.

Customers couldn't wait to get their hands on some Apple products.

Some took selfies to commemorate the occasion.

Now see the dark side of tech in China.

Step Inside A Chinese Boot Camp For Teens Who Are Addicted To The Internet »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.