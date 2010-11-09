Check Out AOL's First Video With Next New Networks

AOL launched its new video collaboration with NYC’s Next New Networks today, “The One,” which is “all about cutting through the thousands of stories presented to you daily … and giving you a great perspective on the one story that really matters.”



The video is featured at the top of AOL’s new homepage design, and features Baratunde Thurston, who works at the Onion and was once featured on SAI as an early Kindle enthusiast, talking about Conan O’Brien.

What do you think? Will you ever tune in?



