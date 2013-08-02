Check Out Amazon's Look-a-Like Pinterest Knockoff, 'Collections'

At first glance, you’d have thought Amazon would welcome the existence of Pinterest because people’s pins might refer traffic to items on Amazon where stuff can be bought.

Instead, Amazon has chosen to compete with Pinterest, by launching its own lookalike version, Collections.

The downside of Collections is that there’s a smaller range of stuff (obviously). Collections only features Amazon items inside it. The advantage is that it’s a lot easier to buy the things you see.

If you’ve ever tried to comparison-shop on Amazon, you’ll know it can be a little laborious. And the design of Amazon is text heavy, and lacks elegance. Collections solves that, presenting goods together simply as images you can click through at your leisure.

It looks like a delight for Amazon shopping addicts to us. But if you want the entire universe of “looks” to choose from, it’s going to feel limited. Here’s a snapshot:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

