Check Out All These Crazy People That Think A Used Kindle Is Worth Over $200

Now that the iPad is out, the Kindle is toast, right? Apparently not.



People are still willing to shell out over $200 for the black and white e-reader.

We did a quick scan of Craigslist in New York and Austin, as well as completed eBay auctions. People are still asking for, and more importantly, receiving, over $200 for used and new Kindles.

A new Kindle goes for $259, so this is an encouraging sign for Amazon. Despite the Apple’s super device hitting the market, people are still ready to shell out for a singularly focused device.

When the first wave of iPad reviews hit the web, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster suggested Amazon slash the price of the Kindle to $149. Amazon would still be wise to trim its price, but maybe it doesn’t have to be such a huge cut.

See Also: 10 Things We Love And Hate About The iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.