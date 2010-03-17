A Bureaucracy Bubble: Check Out Chris Dodd's 9 New Federal Agencies

Chairman Chris Dodd unveiled his financial reform bill yesterday and it includes a steady stream of new organisations set-up to prevent another financial crisis from occurring.
It targets many of the failures which were made manifest in the last crisis, and sets out to overhaul how the country looks at systemic risk.
Department: Federal Reserve (financed)
Role: Chief regulation authority for all consumer financial product and services, and new overseer for banks and mortgage companies with over $10 billion in assets. Designed to be a watchdog over products offered to consumers from financial institutions.
Department: Federal Reserve
Role: A council of previously established leaders and an additional insurance specific person to oversee the threats to U.S. and global markets. On the hunt for systemic risk and privileged with the ability to oversee non-bank entities in the marketplace that the council deems having the potential to negatively impact systemic risk.
Department: SEC
Role: A new office will be created to specifically supervise the functions and actions of credit ratings agencies. At least yearly examinations of how ratings agencies conduct their business and with the ability of levy fines if agencies fail to conduct business to standard.
Department: Treasury Department
Role: The office, which answers to the Treasury, will seek to provide superior data on the financial system and risks within it.
The office will also survey financial firms and do research into issues, such as their leverage, some of which will be made public.
Department: SEC oversight
Role: Compensation committees will be required of all companies that which to list on public exchanges. These committees will be charged with reviewing the payment of individuals in the firm, and those individuals hired will be independent from the rest of the firm's structure.
Department: Treasury Department
Role: The fellowship program will bring top financial academics and leaders in their field to the office of a financial research for a paid two year period in which they will instruct staff and increase the capabilities of the research team.
Department: United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware
Role: To help assist in the efficient and speedy resolution of financial firms bankruptcy proceedings. Also, to monitor the systemic importance of a company's potential bankruptcy and or default. Assist in the pursuit of a private sector solution to such a bankruptcy.
