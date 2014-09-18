Check Out All The Gorgeous New Wallpapers In IOS 8

Apple

There’s plenty of new goodies for consumers and developers in iOS 8, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads. And the new update released Wednesday isn’t lacking in the visual categories, either.

Tons of apps can slap an interesting wallpaper on your iDevice, but Apple always gifts iOS users with a batch of beautiful built-in wallpapers with each major software release — and this year was no different.

When you download and install iOS 8, you can visit the Wallpaper menu within the Settings app to view 16 stunning new wallpapers hand-picked by Apple. We thought we’d take a moment to share them with you here.

Winter in the forest.

This photo was originally submitted to Pinterest a year ago by Jen Bartlett.

This one appears to show the moon's reflection on calm ocean waves.

Just a small slice of the earth.

Original photo of the Milky Way galaxy above Norway by photographer Espen Haagensen.

Haagensen had no idea Apple was using his photo in iOS 8. Check out that story here.

The snowy mountains from a distance.

This underwater wallpaper was initially used by Apple to advertise the announcement of iOS 8 at WWDC 2014 in June.

A more direct view of the Milky Way galaxy.

The craters and shadows of the moon.

There's a big focus on flowers in iOS 8.

This purple flower looks computer-generated, but it may be a chrysanthemum or an aster, which are known for its button-looking centres and colourful blossoms.

A similar flower with a white and yellow pattern.

The black background makes these flower designs pop, especially with the built-in parallax effect Apple introduced in iOS 7.

This appears to be a 'protea,' also known as the 'pin cushion' flower.

And more flowers.

Even more flowers.

Hey, a leaf! That's not a flower!

