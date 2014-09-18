Check Out All The Gorgeous New Wallpapers In IOS 8

There’s plenty of new goodies for consumers and developers in iOS 8, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads. And the new update released Wednesday isn’t lacking in the visual categories, either.

Tons of apps can slap an interesting wallpaper on your iDevice, but Apple always gifts iOS users with a batch of beautiful built-in wallpapers with each major software release — and this year was no different.

When you download and install iOS 8, you can visit the Wallpaper menu within the Settings app to view 16 stunning new wallpapers hand-picked by Apple. We thought we’d take a moment to share them with you here.

