Here Are All The Gadgets And Apps We'd Be Completely Lost Without

Bort says:

Phone: 'I use the Android HTC Evo Shift with Android 2.3.4; I liked its smaller size for my smaller hand and the slide out keyboard.'

Computer: 'MacBook Pro. Should point out in my house (my family) we also have a five-year-old Mac desktop, a Windows 7 netbook, a Windows 7 touch tablet (Dell Inspiron Duo).'

In the past, Bort has also converted old Dell laptops into Ubuntu Linux machines. She really does like Windows 7 though and would absolutely have a Windows Ultrabook if she needed a second computer for something, but she doesn't.

Tablet: There is no tablet in the Bort household. Julie says, 'We do not have a tablet here ... with TV, Roku, smartphones, e-reader, computers I haven't found any reason to buy one.'

eReaders: 'I have an older Kindle e-reader. It syncs with my phone. I don't read on my PC and I really like going to libraries and book stores so the older Kindle is good enough. I still read real books 2/3 of the time. The Kindle is nice because I can bump up the type. And the digital ink really is amazing. I can read for hours with no problems from glow or flicker.'

favourite App: Bort's favourite mobile app is Out of Milk, a grocery shopping app. She says, 'As I run out of stuff, I can add it to the list. It also adds things with barcodes and lets you keep multiple lists. Its easy, not too many features, so it does that one thing really well.'



